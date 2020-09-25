Thick plumes of smoke are seen coming out of a research laboratory of Huawei Technologies in the city of Dongguan, in southern Guangdong province, that caught fire on Friday afternoon. Photo: Weibo
Huawei’s research lab in Dongguan hit by fire
- The lab is said to be involved in testing for 4G and 5G antennas related to Huawei’s network equipment business
- Local authorities reported no casualties in the fire, which was extinguished more than hour after it broke out in the middle of the afternoon on Friday
