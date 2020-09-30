Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is prepared to have its 5G mobile network gear thoroughly examined in Italy in response to security concerns raised by the US government. Photo: BloombergShenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is prepared to have its 5G mobile network gear thoroughly examined in Italy in response to security concerns raised by the US government. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen-based Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker, is prepared to have its 5G mobile network gear thoroughly examined in Italy in response to security concerns raised by the US government. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei ready to be ‘vivisected’ to show equipment does not pose a security risk

  • The head of Huawei’s Italian unit asserts that the company’s telecoms equipment does not pose a security risk in building the country’s 5G mobile networks
  • Huawei Italy president Luigi De Vecchis said the company had no intention of leaving the Italian market, despite US government pressure

Reuters
Updated: 9:02pm, 30 Sep, 2020

