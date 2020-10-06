The Populele is a “smart ukulele” that features an LED light-up fretboard and accompanying app. Photo: HandoutThe Populele is a “smart ukulele” that features an LED light-up fretboard and accompanying app. Photo: Handout
The Populele is a “smart ukulele” that features an LED light-up fretboard and accompanying app. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Gear

Xiaomi-backed Populele taught me how to play a ukulele when a real music teacher couldn’t

  • Populele is a smart ukulele by Shenzhen-based Popumusic that features an LED light-up fretboard and companion app
  • Post reporter Celia Chen tries it first hand, and learns the chords to play Jay Chou’s ‘Sunny Day’ within 10 minutes

Topic |   Music
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Populele is a “smart ukulele” that features an LED light-up fretboard and accompanying app. Photo: HandoutThe Populele is a “smart ukulele” that features an LED light-up fretboard and accompanying app. Photo: Handout
The Populele is a “smart ukulele” that features an LED light-up fretboard and accompanying app. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE