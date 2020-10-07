Huawei Technologies, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, says it is preparing to switch from Google’s widely-used Android operating system to Harmony OS for all of its smartphones next year. Photo: Bloomberg
Harmony OS: everything you need to know about Huawei’s Android alternative
- Huawei says it is preparing to switch from Google’s widely-used Android operating system to Harmony OS for all of its smartphones next year
- The Chinese mobile giant first started developing its proprietary operating system way back in 2012, anticipating a future US ban
