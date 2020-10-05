Nike has been actively courting e-sports fans in China. Photo: Handout
Nike airs first major e-sports ad in China ahead of League of Legends World Championship
- Nike’s aggressive push into Chinese e-sports reflects the enormous interest the competitions have generated in the world’s biggest gaming market
- China’s e-sports revenue grew 54.69 per cent year on year to US$10.6 billion in the first six months of this year
Topic | E-sports
Nike has been actively courting e-sports fans in China. Photo: Handout