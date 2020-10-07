Apple chief executive Tim Cook is expected to lead the unveiling of 5G iPhone models at the company’s new product launch on October 13. Photo: DPAApple chief executive Tim Cook is expected to lead the unveiling of 5G iPhone models at the company’s new product launch on October 13. Photo: DPA
Apple chief executive Tim Cook is expected to lead the unveiling of 5G iPhone models at the company’s new product launch on October 13. Photo: DPA
Apple to hold online event to unveil 5G iPhones on October 13

  • The latest Apple product launch is expected to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G mobile capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes
  • Despite a rapid expansion into services and new devices, the iPhone generates about half of Apple’s revenue

Updated: 3:01pm, 7 Oct, 2020

