Apple chief executive Tim Cook is expected to lead the unveiling of 5G iPhone models at the company’s new product launch on October 13. Photo: DPA
Apple to hold online event to unveil 5G iPhones on October 13
- The latest Apple product launch is expected to reveal four redesigned iPhones with 5G mobile capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes
- Despite a rapid expansion into services and new devices, the iPhone generates about half of Apple’s revenue
