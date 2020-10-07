A silicon wafer is displayed at the headquarters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chip maker. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s stockpiling of chips drives up Taiwan exports for second consecutive month
- Exports jumped 9.4 per cent from a year earlier to US$30.71 billion in September, following an 8.3 per cent increase in August to a record US$31.2 billion
- Taiwan’s finance ministry said exports were also driven by the start of the peak shopping season for electronics
