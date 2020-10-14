Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo: Apple via PA Media/dpa
Apple’s new iPhone 12 line features 5G support, A14 Bionic processors, OLED screens and a US$699 mini handset
- Apple unveiled its latest range of iPhones, which all support 5G, at a virtual event on Tuesday
- Some analysts praised Apple’s pricing strategy, especially for the iPhone 12 mini which costs US$699
Topic | 5G
