The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chip maker, is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chip maker, is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
Chip maker TSMC’s record profit beats forecasts ahead of new iPhones

  • The world’s largest contract chip maker saw its net income for the September quarter rise to an all-time high of US$4.8 billion, buoyed by orders from biggest customer Apple
  • The Taiwanese company also received a boost during the quarter, as second-biggest customer Huawei raced to stockpile supplies before a US ban on the telecoms giant came into effect in September

Updated: 4:05pm, 15 Oct, 2020

