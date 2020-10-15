The Trump administration’s latest trade restrictions on Huawei Technologies further complicates the company’s efforts to find an alternative supplier of chips for its smartphones and telecommunications equipment. Photo: AP
TSMC keeps mum over Huawei licence amid rising demand for chips on 5G smartphones, mobile networks
- TSMC’s chief executive described as ‘unfounded’ recent reports that the company was granted a licence by the US government to continue supplying chips to Huawei
- The world’s largest dedicated chip foundry has been the contract chip maker for HiSilicon, Huawei’s semiconductor design unit
Topic | Semiconductors
