Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters
Huawei ban, Covid-19 pandemic fears push China’s integrated circuit imports to record high
- In September, China imported over 53.7 billion integrated circuits, 12 per cent more than the month before and all-time high
- Chinese companies are said to be stocking up on chips amid concerns of supply disruptions due to US-China tensions and the pandemic
