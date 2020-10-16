Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters
Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Huawei ban, Covid-19 pandemic fears push China’s integrated circuit imports to record high

  • In September, China imported over 53.7 billion integrated circuits, 12 per cent more than the month before and all-time high
  • Chinese companies are said to be stocking up on chips amid concerns of supply disruptions due to US-China tensions and the pandemic

Topic |   Huawei
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 5:00pm, 16 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters
Integrated circuits, a collection of electronic components built onto a single piece of semiconducting material, are the backbone of almost all electronic devices. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE