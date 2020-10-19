Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo: Apple via PA Media/DPA
China’s demand for 5G iPhone 12 Pro strong as Huawei faces chip supply issues, analyst Kuo Ming-chi says
- The iPhone 12’s launch initially drew derision on Chinese social media, but that did not stop millions from signing up to buy it
- China is estimated to account for 35 to 45 per cent of the global demand for iPhone 12 Pro, veteran Apple analyst Kuo Ming-chi says
Topic | Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch of Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Photo: Apple via PA Media/DPA