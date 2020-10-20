An aerial photo shows workers cleaning and transporting coal to a designated site inside the Shijiu Port Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao City, in eastern China's Shandong province, on October 23, 2019. Photo: Xinhua An aerial photo shows workers cleaning and transporting coal to a designated site inside the Shijiu Port Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao City, in eastern China's Shandong province, on October 23, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial photo shows workers cleaning and transporting coal to a designated site inside the Shijiu Port Area of Rizhao Port in Rizhao City, in eastern China's Shandong province, on October 23, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s first private 5G mobile network for mining deployed in Shandong province

  • The 5G network was independently built by state-owned Shandong Energy Group at its subsidiary Baodian Coal Mine’s operations
  • The advanced mobile system delivers faster data transmission, enabling workers to better control the operation of mining equipment deployed hundreds of metres underground

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:00am, 20 Oct, 2020

