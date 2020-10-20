Tesla said on Monday it would start exporting China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries this month. Photo: Xinhua
Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to European countries including Germany, France
- Tesla says it will start exporting China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries this month
- A growing number of carmakers such as BMW and Daimler have been using China as an export hub for electric vehicles
