Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to European countries including Germany, France

  • Tesla says it will start exporting China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries this month
  • A growing number of carmakers such as BMW and Daimler have been using China as an export hub for electric vehicles

Reuters
Updated: 9:42am, 20 Oct, 2020

Tesla said on Monday it would start exporting China-made Model 3 cars to more than 10 European countries this month. Photo: Xinhua
