A road sign warning against pedestrians focusing on their smartphones is seen near the old town in Stockholm. Sweden is the latest European country to ban use of telecoms gear from Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp for upcoming 5G mobile networks. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Sweden bans Huawei, ZTE from upcoming 5G mobile networks
- The ban was implemented after assessments made by the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Security Service
- European governments have been reviewing the role of Chinese companies in building their telecoms networks, following pressure from the United States
Topic | 5G
