The new Mate 40 Pro 5G smartphone from Huawei Technologies is shown in London as part of the company’s latest product launch on October 22. Photo: AP
Huawei unveils 5G Mate 40 flagship smartphones as chip supply constraints loom
- The new Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ smartphones are powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 9000 series system-on-a-chip
- Pre-orders for the Mate 40 line starts on the mainland and selected markets on October 23, with prices from US$1,065
Topic | Huawei
The new Mate 40 Pro 5G smartphone from Huawei Technologies is shown in London as part of the company’s latest product launch on October 22. Photo: AP