Taiwanese contract chip maker UMC said it hoped a business espionage lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice against the company could be settled soon. Photo: Reuters Taiwanese contract chip maker UMC said it hoped a business espionage lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice against the company could be settled soon. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese contract chip maker UMC said it hoped a business espionage lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice against the company could be settled soon. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Taiwan's UMC hopes to conclude US trade-secret lawsuit soon with US$60 million settlement

  • UMC says it has submitted a proposal for a business espionage lawsuit against it to be resolved, involving a settlement of US$60 million
  • The Taiwanese contract chip maker’s shares closed up 5.3 per cent on Thursday, spurred by news the lawsuit might be settled soon

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:45am, 23 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese contract chip maker UMC said it hoped a business espionage lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice against the company could be settled soon. Photo: Reuters Taiwanese contract chip maker UMC said it hoped a business espionage lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice against the company could be settled soon. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese contract chip maker UMC said it hoped a business espionage lawsuit brought by the US Department of Justice against the company could be settled soon. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE