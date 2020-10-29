Samsung, the world’s top maker of smartphones and memory chips, says it expects fourth-quarter profit to fall due to weak server chip demand and rising smartphone competition. Photo: EPA-EFE
Samsung expects profit to fall on weak chip demand after strong Q3 earnings
- Samsung, the world’s top maker of smartphones and memory chips, posted a 59 per cent jump in operating profit in the July-September quarter
- But it says it expects fourth-quarter profit to fall due to weak server chip demand and rising smartphone competition
