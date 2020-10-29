A logo of the United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) in Tainan City, southern Taiwan, 26 May 2016. Photo: EPA-EFE A logo of the United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) in Tainan City, southern Taiwan, 26 May 2016. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s UMC to aid US pursuit of Chinese chip maker Fujian Jinhua over alleged theft of Micron trade secrets

  • US prosecutors have agreed to drop serious charges of economic espionage and conspiracy against UMC
  • UMC has pledged ‘substantial assistance’ to the US for the case against Fujian Jinhua over the alleged theft of proprietary information from Micron

Updated: 10:46am, 29 Oct, 2020

