Huawei Technologies’ budget smartphone brand Honor has generated revenue of more than US$10 billion in the past five years, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
Huawei said to divest Honor smartphone business for US$15 billion to Chinese consortium

  • A group led by Digital China and the Shenzhen government is said to take over almost all of Honor’s assets, including research and development capabilities
  • The deal is expected to help Huawei sharpen its focus on sourcing hi-tech components for its namesake smartphones amid US trade sanctions

Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Jane Zhang

Updated: 7:51pm, 10 Nov, 2020

