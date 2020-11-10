Huawei Technologies’ budget smartphone brand Honor has generated revenue of more than US$10 billion in the past five years, according to the company. Photo: Reuters
Huawei said to divest Honor smartphone business for US$15 billion to Chinese consortium
- A group led by Digital China and the Shenzhen government is said to take over almost all of Honor’s assets, including research and development capabilities
- The deal is expected to help Huawei sharpen its focus on sourcing hi-tech components for its namesake smartphones amid US trade sanctions
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies’ budget smartphone brand Honor has generated revenue of more than US$10 billion in the past five years, according to the company. Photo: Reuters