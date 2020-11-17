Huawei's new Honor 20 smartphone is seen at a product launch event in London, Britain, May 21, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei sells Honor to ensure budget smartphone brand’s survival amid US sanctions
- Huawei has sold its Honor budget smartphone business to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers called Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology
- The Chinese telecoms giant will not hold any shares or be involved in Honor’s future business management or decision-making activities after its sale, it says
