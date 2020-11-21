Huawei is selling its budget smartphone brand Honor to a consortium of over 30 agents and dealers. Photo: Bloomberg
Inside China Tech: A matter of Honor and Muddy Waters’ allegation of Joyy’s ‘multibillion dollar fraud’
- Huawei announces sale of budget smartphone brand Honor amid tough US sanctions
- US short seller Muddy Waters calls Chinese social media firm Joyy ‘a multibillion-dollar fraud’, sending the latter’s shares tumbling
