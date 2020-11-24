Huawei has said it is disappointed that the UK government is looking to exclude it from the roll-out of 5G. Photo: Bloomberg
British telcos face fines for using Huawei equipment after Chinese tech giant’s ban from 5G networks
- Britain’s telcos could be fined up to 10 per cent of turnover or US$133,140 a day if they use Huawei equipment, under a new law put forward on Tuesday
- The new bill will boost the security standards of the UK’s telecoms networks and remove the threat of high-risk vendors, the government says
Topic | Huawei
Huawei has said it is disappointed that the UK government is looking to exclude it from the roll-out of 5G. Photo: Bloomberg