Microsoft Corp’s new flagship game console, the Xbox Series X, is projected to launch in China in the first half of next year. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft said to launch Xbox Series X game console in China next year after getting certified
- The US tech giant was recently granted separate safety certifications by mainland regulators for two unnamed game consoles
- Getting one more certification, from the Ministry of Commerce, is expected to pave the way for the domestic release of the Xbox Series X and Series S
