Tesla plans to start manufacturing electric vehicle chargers in China in 2021, according to a document submitted to the Shanghai authorities by the US firm. Photo: Reuters
Tesla plans to produce electric car chargers in China near Shanghai factory, document shows
- Tesla plans to invest US$6.4 million in a new factory to make charging piles, which are usually installed in charging stations or car parks
- The new China plant is expected to have capacity to make 10,000 chargers a year, amid the country’s expansion of its nationwide network of charging points
