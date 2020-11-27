Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Honor founder Ren Zhengfei says he hopes budget Chinese smartphone brand will surpass Huawei
- ‘We are competitors in the future’, Ren Zhengfei says at the farewell party for Honor, the budget smartphone brand he founded
- Honor faces ‘problems bigger than any other new companies’ according to the Chinese founder
