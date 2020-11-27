Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Gear

Honor founder Ren Zhengfei says he hopes budget Chinese smartphone brand will surpass Huawei

  • ‘We are competitors in the future’, Ren Zhengfei says at the farewell party for Honor, the budget smartphone brand he founded
  • Honor faces ‘problems bigger than any other new companies’ according to the Chinese founder

Topic |   Huawei
Celia ChenChe Pan
Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:11am, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China on June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE