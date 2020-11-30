China will account for nearly 80 per cent – or 175 million – of a projected 220 million global 5G subscriptions by the end of the 2020, according to Ericsson. Photo: Shutterstock China will account for nearly 80 per cent – or 175 million – of a projected 220 million global 5G subscriptions by the end of the 2020, according to Ericsson. Photo: Shutterstock
5G: China will account for nearly 80 per cent of global subscriptions by end-2020, Ericsson says

  • China will account for 175 million of 220 million global 5G subscriptions by the end of the year, Ericsson predicts
  • More than 1 billion people will have access to 5G coverage by this year, the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker says in a report

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 5:15pm, 30 Nov, 2020

