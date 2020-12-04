Workers are seen at a soy plantation in a farm in Sao Desiderio, Bahia state, Brazil on March 21, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Brazilian soy farmers try Huawei’s 5G technology as decision on Chinese telecoms giant looms
- The Brazilian farm state of Goias rolls out a pilot to increase productivity and take fast action against disease using Huawei’s 5G technology and equipment
- Brazil’s government is considering whether to ban the use of Huawei equipment in next year’s auction of 5G frequencies spectrum to telecoms companies
Topic | Huawei
