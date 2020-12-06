Mobile network operators are counting on 5G to enable a wide range of indoor applications for both consumers and industries. Illustration: Brian Wang
How will broad indoor coverage drive global 5G adoption?
- 5G data traffic originating from indoors is set to expand amid the wide use of work-from-home technologies and the digital transformation of industries
- Many target 5G use cases, such as industrial automation, utilities, transport, retail, remote health care and smart office, will be deployed inside buildings
