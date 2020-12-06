Mobile network operators are counting on 5G to enable a wide range of indoor applications for both consumers and industries. Illustration: Brian Wang Mobile network operators are counting on 5G to enable a wide range of indoor applications for both consumers and industries. Illustration: Brian Wang
How will broad indoor coverage drive global 5G adoption?

  • 5G data traffic originating from indoors is set to expand amid the wide use of work-from-home technologies and the digital transformation of industries
  • Many target 5G use cases, such as industrial automation, utilities, transport, retail, remote health care and smart office, will be deployed inside buildings

Bien PerezChe Pan
Bien Perez and Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:30am, 6 Dec, 2020

