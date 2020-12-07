A woman walks at the headquarters of telecommunications equipment maker Nokia in Espoo, Finland. Nokia chief executive Pekka Lundmark said in October that China remains an important market for its 5G equipment. Photo: AP
Finland, home of Nokia, may lock out Huawei, ZTE under new 5G security law
- While there is profit to be made from markets where its main Chinese 5G rivals are excluded, Nokia risks being shunned in China
- Nokia said it has won about 43 per cent of the value of deals created since several countries banned certain vendors from their mobile networks
