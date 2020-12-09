The new AirPods, which will have up to 20 hours battery life, will be shipped starting next Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Apple launches US$549 new AirPods Max to boost holiday sales; delivery times face delays
- At US$549 apiece, Apple’s new wireless over-ear headphones are pricier than some of its other popular phone and tablet products
- Less than 12 hours after Apple announced the products, shipping times for US customers stretch past a dozen weeks, pushing arrival times well into 2021
Topic | Apple
