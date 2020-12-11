Japanese firms have been handed an unexpected lifeline by the US-led crackdown on Huawei, the Chinese company that was at the forefront of the technology’s roll-out. Photo: Reuters
Japan, handed a 5G lifeline by Trump’s crackdown on China’s Huawei, races to catch up
- Japan lost its lead in consumer-facing handsets over the years and has fallen behind Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei in the buildout of 5G infrastructure
- But with a US-led crackdown on China’s Huawei, Japanese firms suddenly seem a lot more attractive to carriers around the world racing to upgrade their networks
