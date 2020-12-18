China’s Huawei said on Thursday it would invest 200 million euros (US$245 million) in building a mobile phone network equipment factory in the east of France. Photo: Reuters
China’s Huawei to build network equipment factory in France despite 5G equipment curbs
- Telecoms equipment giant Huawei is pressing ahead with the roll-out of a US$245 million mobile phone network equipment factory in the east of France
- French authorities told telecoms companies in July that they would not be able to renew licences for Huawei gear once they expired
Topic | Huawei
China’s Huawei said on Thursday it would invest 200 million euros (US$245 million) in building a mobile phone network equipment factory in the east of France. Photo: Reuters