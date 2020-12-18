Huawei officially unveiled Harmony OS in August last year, about three months after the US announced restrictions that barred the company from including Google apps and services with new products. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei planning to deploy Harmony OS on ‘many of its products’ next year, launching beta to attract app developers
- Shenzhen-based Huawei launches beta version of Harmony OS 2.0 targeting smartphone app developers with tools to help them build compatible apps
- It aims to roll out the proprietary operating system on ‘many of its products’ by next year
Topic | Huawei
