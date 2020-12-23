US lawmakers passed funding Monday night to subsidise US carriers’ removal and replacement of equipment made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers create US$1.9 billion fund to help carriers remove Huawei and ZTE equipment from their systems
- Covid-19 relief package includes subsidies to ‘rip and replace’ equipment deemed to be threats to national security
- Funding follows moves by the US Federal Communications Commission to require the removal of such systems
Topic | Huawei
US lawmakers passed funding Monday night to subsidise US carriers’ removal and replacement of equipment made by Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp. Photo: AFP