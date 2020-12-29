China Telecom technicians test equipment at a 5G base station in China’s Gansu province on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters China Telecom technicians test equipment at a 5G base station in China’s Gansu province on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Telecom technicians test equipment at a 5G base station in China’s Gansu province on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters

5G

Tech /  Gear

China doubles down on 5G roll-out in 2021 despite complaints about spotty coverage, hard-selling

  • China plans to build at least 600,000 more 5G base stations in 2021, on top of the 700,000 it has already installed to date
  • The country plans to speed up the roll-out of the next-generation network in major cities, although 5G subscriptions still lag far behind those for 4G

Topic |   5G
Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 29 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Telecom technicians test equipment at a 5G base station in China’s Gansu province on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters China Telecom technicians test equipment at a 5G base station in China’s Gansu province on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
China Telecom technicians test equipment at a 5G base station in China’s Gansu province on May 16, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE