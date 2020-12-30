Intel has been slow to respond to investor calls to outsource more of its manufacturing capacity. Photo: Reuters
Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore options to boost position as major chip provider
- Third Point pushes Intel to explore strategic alternatives including whether it should keep chip design and production under one roof
- Intel shares rise 6.1 per cent to US$49.95, the most in more than eight months, on the news
