A TrendForce report predicts that Huawei’s share of the global 5G market will drastically decrease from 30 per cent last year to just 8 per cent this year.
Huawei expected to drop to seventh globally in smartphone production amid US sanctions: report
- Shenzhen-based Huawei is expected to produce 45 million smartphones this year compared to 170 million last year
- Global smartphone production is predicted to grow 9 per cent annually to reach 1.36 billion units in 2021
