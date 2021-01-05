A TrendForce report predicts that Huawei’s share of the global 5G market will drastically decrease from 30 per cent last year to just 8 per cent this year. A TrendForce report predicts that Huawei’s share of the global 5G market will drastically decrease from 30 per cent last year to just 8 per cent this year.
A TrendForce report predicts that Huawei’s share of the global 5G market will drastically decrease from 30 per cent last year to just 8 per cent this year.

Huawei expected to drop to seventh globally in smartphone production amid US sanctions: report

  • Shenzhen-based Huawei is expected to produce 45 million smartphones this year compared to 170 million last year
  • Global smartphone production is predicted to grow 9 per cent annually to reach 1.36 billion units in 2021

Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00pm, 5 Jan, 2021

