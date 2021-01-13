A display highlights Mobileye's autonomous driving technology at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP A display highlights Mobileye's autonomous driving technology at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP
A display highlights Mobileye's autonomous driving technology at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP

Intel

Tech /  Gear

Intel’s self-driving car unit Mobileye plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025

  • Mobileye currently uses a camera-based system that helps cars with adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance
  • For more advanced systems, the company plans to add both radar sensors and lidar

Topic |   Intel
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:52am, 13 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A display highlights Mobileye's autonomous driving technology at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP A display highlights Mobileye's autonomous driving technology at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP
A display highlights Mobileye's autonomous driving technology at CES 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 8, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE