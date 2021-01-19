TikTok owner ByteDance is moving on from smartphones to sharpen its efforts in the education technology market. Photo: AP TikTok owner ByteDance is moving on from smartphones to sharpen its efforts in the education technology market. Photo: AP
TikTok owner ByteDance is moving on from smartphones to sharpen its efforts in the education technology market. Photo: AP

Smartphones

Tech /  Gear

Smartisan founder’s dream of beating Apple dies as ByteDance suspends smartphone business

  • Entrepreneur Luo Yonghao, founder of Smartisan, once boasted of surpassing Apple’s innovation in smartphones and other devices
  • By 2019, Luo was scrambling to pay off Smartisan’s debts amid an economic slowdown in China

Topic |   Smartphones
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:00am, 19 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
TikTok owner ByteDance is moving on from smartphones to sharpen its efforts in the education technology market. Photo: AP TikTok owner ByteDance is moving on from smartphones to sharpen its efforts in the education technology market. Photo: AP
TikTok owner ByteDance is moving on from smartphones to sharpen its efforts in the education technology market. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE