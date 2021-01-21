A researcher plants a chip on an interface board at Tsinghua Unigroup’s research centre in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s would-be chip darling Tsinghua Unigroup bedevilled by debt and bad bets
- Unigroup has now either defaulted or had cross-defaults triggered on seven onshore and offshore bonds worth about US$3.6 billion
- The state-backed conglomerate has warned it may not be able to make upcoming bond payments
Topic | Semiconductors
