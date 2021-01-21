The V40 series 5G smartphone is Honor’s first new product as an independent company. Photo: Handout
US-China tech war: moment of truth looms for ex-Huawei unit Honor in new smartphone launch
- Honor, the former budget smartphone brand of Huawei, is set to introduce its new V40 series 5G device as an independent company
- The launch comes a few months after Huawei sold Honor to a Shenzhen-based consortium
Topic | Smartphones
The V40 series 5G smartphone is Honor’s first new product as an independent company. Photo: Handout