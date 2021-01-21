The V40 series 5G smartphone is Honor’s first new product as an independent company. Photo: Handout The V40 series 5G smartphone is Honor’s first new product as an independent company. Photo: Handout
US-China tech war: moment of truth looms for ex-Huawei unit Honor in new smartphone launch

  • Honor, the former budget smartphone brand of Huawei, is set to introduce its new V40 series 5G device as an independent company
  • The launch comes a few months after Huawei sold Honor to a Shenzhen-based consortium

Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Bien Perez

Updated: 6:32pm, 21 Jan, 2021

