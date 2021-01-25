Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei
Tech /  Gear

Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: sources

  • The P and Mate series are among the top players in the higher-end smartphone markets in China and overseas
  • Shipments of Mate and P Series smartphones were worth US$39.7 billion between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020

Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:37pm, 25 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE