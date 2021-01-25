Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: sources
- The P and Mate series are among the top players in the higher-end smartphone markets in China and overseas
- Shipments of Mate and P Series smartphones were worth US$39.7 billion between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020
Topic | Huawei
Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei Technology Co’s consumer business group, launches the company’s Mate 30 smartphone range in Munich, Germany, on September 19, 2019. Photo: Reuters