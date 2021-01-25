A man tests wearable devices on a sensor-filled treadmill at Huawei Technologies Co’s health research laboratory in Xian, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi province. Photo: Handout
Huawei ramps up wearables effort with focus on health care amid push into new growth areas
- China’s largest technology company is undertaking three health research programmes for its wearables business
- These are focused on hypertension management, body temperature and coronary heart disease
Topic | Huawei
A man tests wearable devices on a sensor-filled treadmill at Huawei Technologies Co’s health research laboratory in Xian, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi province. Photo: Handout