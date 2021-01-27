Honor CEO George Zhao Ming unveils the 5G View40 smartphone at the launch event in Shenzhen on January 22. Photo: Honor Honor CEO George Zhao Ming unveils the 5G View40 smartphone at the launch event in Shenzhen on January 22. Photo: Honor
Honor CEO George Zhao Ming unveils the 5G View40 smartphone at the launch event in Shenzhen on January 22. Photo: Honor
Smartphones
Tech /  Gear

exclusive | Honor CEO speaks out: unburdened by US sanctions on Huawei, the budget smartphone brand looks to take on Apple and former parent

  • Since leaving Huawei in November, Honor CEO George Zhao says the company wants to make phones that surpass those of its former owner and Apple
  • Renewed partnerships with US companies like Qualcomm, Intel, AMD and Microsoft offer a reprieve to Honor, but topping competitors remains a steep climb

Topic |   Smartphones
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:00pm, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Honor CEO George Zhao Ming unveils the 5G View40 smartphone at the launch event in Shenzhen on January 22. Photo: Honor Honor CEO George Zhao Ming unveils the 5G View40 smartphone at the launch event in Shenzhen on January 22. Photo: Honor
Honor CEO George Zhao Ming unveils the 5G View40 smartphone at the launch event in Shenzhen on January 22. Photo: Honor
READ FULL ARTICLE