Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei
Tech /  Gear

Huawei’s exit from premium smartphone market ‘a last resort’ amid US sanctions, analysts say

  • Speculation swirled on Monday about Huawei potentially selling its high-end smartphone brands to a Shanghai government-backed consortium
  • The company said it remains ‘fully committed’ to its smartphone business, vowing to ‘deliver world-leading products’

Topic |   Huawei
Celia ChenYujie Xue
Celia Chen in Shenzhen and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 26 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE