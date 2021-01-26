Customers check out the smartphones at a store of Huawei Technologies Co in Shanghai on January 10, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei’s exit from premium smartphone market ‘a last resort’ amid US sanctions, analysts say
- Speculation swirled on Monday about Huawei potentially selling its high-end smartphone brands to a Shanghai government-backed consortium
- The company said it remains ‘fully committed’ to its smartphone business, vowing to ‘deliver world-leading products’
Topic | Huawei
