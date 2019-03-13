Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A subway train in Shenzhen is seen decorated with Chinese medicine advertisements in December 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
Innovation

You will soon be able to pay your subway fare with your face in China

  • Shenzhen’s Futian station is demonstrating 5G-backed technologies including facial recognition and payments
  • China’s consumers are used to mobile payments and facial recognition has been deployed to nab criminals
Topic |   Facial recognition
Li Tao

Li Tao  

Published: 5:00am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:37am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A subway train in Shenzhen is seen decorated with Chinese medicine advertisements in December 2018. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
The gait recognition tech in action.
The gait recognition tech in action.
Facial recognition, paired with gait recognition, could be an incredibly powerful system.
Facial recognition, paired with gait recognition, could be an incredibly powerful system.
China has set ambitious goals for AI dominance.
China has set ambitious goals for AI dominance.
Watrix co-founder and chief executive Huang Yongzhen.
Watrix co-founder and chief executive Huang Yongzhen.
Tech

Chinese AI start-up Watrix’s gait recognition tech being trialed by police

Topic |   China technology
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 5:45pm, 27 Feb, 2019

Updated: 6:56pm, 27 Feb, 2019

TOP PICKS

The gait recognition tech in action.
The gait recognition tech in action.
Facial recognition, paired with gait recognition, could be an incredibly powerful system.
Facial recognition, paired with gait recognition, could be an incredibly powerful system.
China has set ambitious goals for AI dominance.
China has set ambitious goals for AI dominance.
Watrix co-founder and chief executive Huang Yongzhen.
Watrix co-founder and chief executive Huang Yongzhen.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.