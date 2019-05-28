Channels

Health care has become one of the biggest applications for artificial intelligence and connected devices. Photo: Alamy
Innovation

IBM works on AI to detect chronic diseases like Parkinson's, diabetes

  • Precise detection will need the help of AI to interpret patient data gathered from sensors on connected devices
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 8:00am, 28 May, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 28 May, 2019

Health care has become one of the biggest applications for artificial intelligence and connected devices. Photo: Alamy
A demonstration of a facial recognition software at the booth of the AI solutions maker Horizon Robotics at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Policy

Job disruption in AI era likely to catch Asian governments by surprise, says MIT report

  • AI estimated to destroy 75 million jobs but create 133 million new ones by 2020
  • In Indonesia, 13 per cent of jobs will be automated by AI within five years
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 9:00am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 8 May, 2019

A demonstration of a facial recognition software at the booth of the AI solutions maker Horizon Robotics at the Security China 2018 exhibition on public safety and security in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
