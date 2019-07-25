Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the newly launched STAR market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019, the trading day of the new board. Photo: AP
China’s first AI fund seeks to tame world’s wildest stock market after learning from the country’s best traders
- Zheshang Fund Management plans to use about 300 investment models to analyse more than 3,000 Chinese stocks to build AI—run fund
