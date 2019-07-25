Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the newly launched STAR market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019, the trading day of the new board. Photo: AP
Innovation

China’s first AI fund seeks to tame world’s wildest stock market after learning from the country’s best traders

  • Zheshang Fund Management plans to use about 300 investment models to analyse more than 3,000 Chinese stocks to build AI—run fund
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:42am, 25 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Stock investors chat beside a banner promoting the newly launched STAR market in a brokerage house in Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang province on July 22, 2019, the trading day of the new board. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.