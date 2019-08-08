Channels

Semiconductor silicon wafer undergoing probe testing. Photo: Shutterstock
Innovation

Chinese chip maker Loongson Technology to invest US$2.1 billion in a new smart industry park in Zhejiang as China pushes for tech self-reliance

  • China’s government has urged its private sector to invest in advanced technology as competition heats up with the US
  • New industrial estate by Loonson will target smart devices manufacturing and R&D companies
Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang

Jane Zhang  

Updated: 11:53am, 8 Aug, 2019

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Innovation

Alibaba unveils first self-developed chip processor as China looks to bolster self-reliance in semiconductors

  • China is still heavily reliant on the US for semiconductors, with 85 per cent of market demand met by imports
Topic |   Alibaba
Zen Soo

Zen Soo  

Updated: 11:35am, 26 Jul, 2019

