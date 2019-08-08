Semiconductor silicon wafer undergoing probe testing. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese chip maker Loongson Technology to invest US$2.1 billion in a new smart industry park in Zhejiang as China pushes for tech self-reliance
- China’s government has urged its private sector to invest in advanced technology as competition heats up with the US
- New industrial estate by Loonson will target smart devices manufacturing and R&D companies
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba unveils first self-developed chip processor as China looks to bolster self-reliance in semiconductors
- China is still heavily reliant on the US for semiconductors, with 85 per cent of market demand met by imports
